To The Daily Sun,
Hands Across the Table wishes to thank everyone who joined us last week at our 8th Annual Soupathon. The turnout was great for this important fundraiser.
Many thanks to Jeannette Johnson, Allan Cornelius, Elaine Cote, Eloise Post, Sandy Morey, Cathy Irving, and Kate Brushacova and her team from the Immigration Integration Initiative for preparing the wonderful soups. We appreciate The Daily Sun for helping us get the word out and are blessed by this great community that helps us further our mission "To feed and provide for all who are hungry in body and spirit. We do so willingly with compassion and understanding."
Irene Gordon, Chair
Hands Across The Table Soupathon
