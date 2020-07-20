To The Daily Sun
An open letter to the Hon. Chris Sununu:
Please commit to an exclusion of unidentified federal police like those operating in Oregon from coming to and operating within New Hampshire. It is an affront to the republic and to New Hampshire values that citizens who are exercising their First Amendment rights to protest are beaten or kidnapped by unidentified armed men. Please assure the citizens of New Hampshire that the governor’s office will not allow the perpetrators of such actions within our borders, for the common good and the welfare of all of us.
I would further request that effort be made by all New England governors to band together in opposition to such gestapo-like groups in protest to our President, as such groups are in violation of law and serve only to stir violence and civil discord.
Andrew Sanborn
Sanbornton
