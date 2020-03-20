To The Daily Sun,
My family and I have lived in Laconia for nearly one year. I have three boys at Elm Street School. I am consistently impressed by Superintendent Steve Tucker, who promptly takes action to ensure the welfare of Laconia families and staff. The teachers also deserve the highest praise and honor. After Governor Sununu’s mandate to close schools for three weeks, they hustled to provide a quality curriculum for children to complete at home.
Furthermore, with the uncertainty of food for so many children, the Laconia School District, in collaboration with GotLunch!, Cereal Heroes, the Santa Fund, and First Student, is delivering breakfast and lunch. Thank you to all the volunteers who work behind the scenes to help our kids. You all are invaluable, beautiful servants. I am so grateful to be a part of such a resilient, open-hearted community.
Let us continue to persevere during this challenging time. We are all called upon to make sacrifices to help our fellow neighbors. Now is the time to unify and love, because our children are watching. These little ones, the future of our nation, depend upon us to show them how to respond to hard times with grace and compassion.
Andrea Young
Laconia
