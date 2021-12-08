To The Daily Sun,
I have enjoyed New Hampshire’s beautiful, clean, and healthy lakes since my parents moved us here the summer before sixth grade, nearly 40 years ago. But, today, as an aquatic biologist, I am truly worried — our lakes are becoming sick before our eyes.
This past summer, public health advisories were issued for 32 New Hampshire lakes because of toxic cyanobacteria blooms. These advisories urged people to be on the lookout for water that has a surface scum, changes colors, or has green streaks or blue-green flecks collecting along the shoreline. People were told not to wade or swim in the water, to not drink the water, and to keep all pets out of the water. And for good reason — these toxins cause serious health effects for us and our beloved pets. Exposure to cyanobacteria blooms in our lakes can cause stomach pains, vomiting, headaches, fever, and rashes, and in severe cases, respiratory, liver, and central nervous system failure — even death.
With the removal of trees and shrubs along shorelines, the use of lawn fertilizer, and failing septic systems, our lakes are becoming sick — and they are making us sick, too. These changes will become permanent if we don’t act. The good news is, whether we live along a lake or far from the nearest waterbody, there are simple things we can all do to help keep the lakes we love clean and healthy.
Find out what you can do. Visit nhlakes.org.
Andrea LaMoreaux
President, NH LAKES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.