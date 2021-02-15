To The Daily Sun,
Our country is at a crossroads, and this second impeachment trial of a former president, a tipping point. Article II, section 4 of our U.S. Constitution defines the grounds for impeachment and conviction as “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” These grounds are impeachable because they abuse or violate our public trust.
A United States President must be held accountable for one’s actions while in office. I hear arguments that say that a former president cannot be impeached under the Constitution when leaving office and becoming a private citizen. I disagree in this case.
Our country is young, and our forefathers did an incredible job of creating our Constitution. It creates our three branches of government with checks and balances, it enables the federal government to share power with state governments, and it ensures the protection or our individual civil liberties. Our forefathers were not soothsayers. They could not have imagined every scenario for which to write a law. The Constitution is a framework for upholding our American ideals and values.
When the spirit and intent of the Constitution is not respected, we head down a darker path. When Congress is following the Constitution’s articles of impeachment, these should be applied to the timeframe when an individual has the powers of President. By not convicting Donald J. Trump this past Saturday, a new precedent has been set. U.S. Presidents, who now commit crimes during the period from the certification of votes to the inauguration of a newly elected president, and the trial is not completed before the inauguration of the new president, avoid prosecution. “Pandora’s Box” is now open, and our democracy weakened.
Journalists’ video, surveillance footage and social media show former president Donald J. Trump inciting his supporters before and during the insurrection of our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Some of his actions are deemed high crimes and misdemeanors. His consistent lies, disinformation and coercion incited this riotous mob. He indirectly put targets on former vice president Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and other Capitol staffers that day. His actions violate our public trust.
Donald J. Trump incited this insurrection during his tenure as our U.S. President… period. His actions are impeachable under the Constitution. This insurrection caused the deaths of three Capitol Policeman, especially the tragic death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. This is disgraceful and criminal.
Because the trial jurors were members of Congress, many of whom pledge their allegiance to Donald J. Trump, this second impeachment trial made a mockery of our justice system. Republicans in our Congress, who were weak and fearful to convict, were only concerned about future votes and who holds the purse strings of their campaigns.
Our current “win at all cost” political environment, is catching up to us. The recent events reveal the fragility of our democracy. When voting in the future, please be mindful of whether you should vote for party, or vote your conscience.
Andi Stephan
Gilford
