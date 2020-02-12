To The Daily Sun,
You can’t make this up: I was cleaning my boyfriend’s car when I came across an unfamiliar bottle with a picture of a buck mounting a doe and it said BUCK AND DEER LUBE. I was so upset. I couldn’t believe he would cheat on me. I left the house and sat in my car crying and thinking most of the night. Having my own little pitty party.
In the morning, he questioned where I had gone last night. I told him that I had found something in the car, so I marched him outside very matter of factly and presented him with the bottle of LUBE. He just stood there and said, yeah, what? I asked why do you have a bottle of LUBE in your car? He said its not LUBE. I pointed out that it says right there on the bottle BUCK AND DEER LURE. LURE? Last night L swear it said LUBE. He told me it’s deer urine used for hunting. I apologized and he seems fine with the mixup.
I think it’s hilarious and can’t stop laughing about it. I’m sure I’ll hear about it at some point in the future, like remember when....
I hope reading this put a smile on your face. I wonder if this has ever happened to anyone else? Signed: Now I know.
Debra Fraser
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.