To The Daily Sun,
I believe the following quote from Ronald Reagan’s “a Time For Choosing” speech is pertinent for us today.
“This is the issue of this election: whether we believe in the capacity for self-government or whether we abandon the American revolution and confess that a little intellectual elite in a far-distant capital can plan for our lives better than we can plan them ourselves. ... You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We’ll preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we’ll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.”
William H. Robbins
Laconia
