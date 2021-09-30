To The Daily Sun,
Am I now living in a crazy world? I understand we are living through a difficult time dealing with a virus thrust upon the globe but things have gone from “let’s stay at home, except for 'essential' workers, for a couple of weeks to bend the curve” to “everyone must be vaccinated no matter what, keep your mask on at all times, you can’t eat out, fly, or attend outdoor concerts unless you have been vaccinated, you will be fired if you’re not vaccinated, you must get vaccinated to protect the vaccinated!"
Nurses worked a whole year during the deadliest times without a vaccination, hailed as “essential heroes” but now, no excuses, no vax — you’re fired and by the way, we made you ineligible for unemployment. Every newspaper decries a country-wide nursing shortage, but no problem, we’ll just get the military in or bring in some foreign nurses.
The same treatment for our struggling teacher force, any business with 100 plus employees and who knows what is next. Are there any real scientists out there looking at the actual numbers? No, not those who play a scientist on television or on the weekends.
The choice is not whether or not to get vaccinated — you will get vaccinated! And if you continue to refuse, well just wait and see. Apparently you do not have a right to decline — unless...
Fly to Mexico and just come across the border illegally. In response to a question about vaccinations, the Department of Homeland Security secretary said “…those crossing our borders do not have to get the vaccine, it’s their choice.” So illegal immigrants crossing our borders and being deposited by the thousands throughout our country, rarely tested for COVIDd, no vaccine, have a choice, but the tax paying American citizen does not.
Please, raise my taxes so I can give more of my money to you so you can make more stupid decisions on my behalf.
I am grateful to live in a small town in central New Hampshire where for the most part this level of stupidity has not reached into our local governing agencies. We have not gone untouched by this virus, but we have fared better than many. Next year we will have an opportunity to change at least two votes in our national government. Hope we don’t squander the opportunity.
Althea Dunscombe
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.