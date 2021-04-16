To The Daily Sun,
When coronavirus first got to America we knew little about it. We heard touching door handles could spread it (logically it never could, never will be transmitted this way), after work you need to wash your clothes, not to touch our faces, repeatedly wash our hands (which only dries them out), and “stay home” for two weeks so hospitals won’t be overwhelmed with patients. Turns out all irrelevant to reality. A year later the more we know, the stupider people behave. At the dentist’s office they still feel the "need" to sanitize every pen someone touches. The hygienist wearing goggles and medical mask puts a disposable mask over it, then a face shield, only to say she can’t polish your teeth because “particles” could fly. Really? With practically a suit of armor on she’s worried and consumed with grief. A single mask is enough in her profession, but she fell off the ship.
Why aren’t pro sports arenas filled to the max if masks were effective? Media fear took over and too many people are still terrified. Of what? IF you contract this virus there’s a 99 percent chance of survival, making it less serious than the flu. That’s a fact. Pro athletes don’t wear masks, yet coaches do. When they need to speak with their players (without garbling), it’s OK to take the mask down, only to put it back up again – thereby defeating the whole purpose of wearing said mask.
Government control and power over the rest of us, plain and simple. Get vaccinated you still need a mask – why? Want to travel, need a COVID passport which shows you tested negative within the last 3 days before boarding an airplane. The whole “asymptomatic” nonsense is unproven and untrue. If true, why get tested at all (when tests are also inaccurate)? Senseless smokescreen. Three hundred thirty million people in our third largest country on the planet and liberals are hell bent on controlling everyone.
In Sweden they never forced masks on anyone, their cases per capita are way less than ours. South Dakota, Montana, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama (to mention a few), don’t have mask mandates and the cases here are the same as there and everywhere else. Very low. I heard there are now 84,000+ people in New Hampshire who tested positive, yet 400 people over 75 with respiratory issues have died from COVID. Again, math and simple fractions – that’s so tiny it could compete with a COVID microgerm. But shhhh, don’t let the uninformed sheep know that. Because if they did no one would be wearing a mask except on Halloween.
Alison James
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.