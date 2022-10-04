Question the validity of the 2020 election or other fake news, you're censored. Now they’re physically trying to silence over 75 million Americans who voted for President Donald Trump’s second term. They're armed coming after us with intimidation factors to scare, taking personal property without reason other then we voted for an honest president who not only kept his oath to protect and keep Americans safe, but did so without receiving a salary. Raid at Mar-a-Largo was a state-sanctioned burglary. The Russian hoax fooled those who don’t want the truth, two phony impeachments, and on Jan. 6 — that was anything but an “insurrection.”
Martha’s Vineyard is a sanctuary city. Only in pretend. They don’t want any illegals, even though they have housing for around 100,000. Liberals are hypocrites who don’t want to know high inflation is due to Joe Biden’s excessive spending. There aren't enough filthy rich people to make a small dent in the zillions he’s wasted. Over $7 trillion has been lost by stock market investors since Biden. Crime in liberal-run cities is through the roof and spreading. Pray for Republican conservatives to secure the majority in the House and Senate in the midterms to stop the speeding freight train Biden put us on that’s near the end of its tracks.
No voter ID? Only to cheat. Biden thinks we’re a democracy — wrong. We’re a constitutional republic whose votes don't directly go to the candidates, they go to state reps based on the majority. Kamala Harris: "There’s no crisis at the border." Five million illegals have entered America the last 21 months through our open southern border. One hundred and fifty countries are emptying their prisons, sending felons here. Because the mainstream media distorts reality doesn’t mean it's OK to believe them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.