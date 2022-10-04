To The Daily Sun,

Question the validity of the 2020 election or other fake news, you're censored. Now they’re physically trying to silence over 75 million Americans who voted for President Donald Trump’s second term. They're armed coming after us with intimidation factors to scare, taking personal property without reason other then we voted for an honest president who not only kept his oath to protect and keep Americans safe, but did so without receiving a salary. Raid at Mar-a-Largo was a state-sanctioned burglary. The Russian hoax fooled those who don’t want the truth, two phony impeachments, and on Jan. 6 — that was anything but an “insurrection.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.