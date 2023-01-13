Mainstream media reports fake news, a.k.a. complete lies. Convicted criminals, drug cartels with enough fentanyl to kill everyone in the U.S. and human traffickers are entering through our open southern border because President Joe Biden welcomes them, 6 million in two years. Why aren't the FBI and DOJ looking into treason here? Democrats created this humongous disaster, sad to listen to people cry they have no solution. They don’t want one. Biden and company are literally destroying America. We're the greatest country in the world because of our Constitution that grants us freedom and protection from corrupt leaders.
Democrats love the blame game, especially when they’re at fault. Our economy is in an abnormal state because of Biden. Spend on nothing essential while politicians get richer. Fallacy: unemployment now is the lowest it’s been in over 50 years. It was 3.5% (lower than now) under Donald Trump. Biden lied: “All the jobs lost to COVID have been recovered." Fact: businesses forced to close couldn’t pay rent, closed their doors forever. Biden in 1968 graduated "in the top half of his class at Syracuse School of Law." Reality: he was 76th in a class of 85. Biden falsely claimed he “campaigned in all 54 states.” He was in his Delaware basement until two weeks before the 2020 election, there wasn’t time even without his daily naps. If he gets a question that wasn’t given to reporters by his staff beforehand, a derogatory response. Fact: the U.S. has 50 states.
Biden claimed he passed “student loan forgiveness.” Nope. No such legislation has gone through Congress. Inflation “is temporary.” High inflation is because Biden's a big failure. An ostrich or sheep might be better choices for the democratic animal, but a donkey is ideal.
