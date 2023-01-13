To The Daily Sun,

Mainstream media reports fake news, a.k.a. complete lies. Convicted criminals, drug cartels with enough fentanyl to kill everyone in the U.S. and human traffickers are entering through our open southern border because President Joe Biden welcomes them, 6 million in two years. Why aren't the FBI and DOJ looking into treason here? Democrats created this humongous disaster, sad to listen to people cry they have no solution. They don’t want one. Biden and company are literally destroying America. We're the greatest country in the world because of our Constitution that grants us freedom and protection from corrupt leaders.

