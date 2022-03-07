To The Daily Sun,
On March 4, the Ashland Selectboard, town manager, and the library trustees received an email from the CEO of TCCAP, Jeanne Robillard, regarding the warrant article to accept the anonymous gift of $400,000 to purchase the school building in Ashland for use as the Ashland Town Library. Ms. Robillard encouraged the town officials to attend the open house being held on March 5 in order to be best informed about the building prior to the upcoming vote. She also shared with them TCCAP’s plans for the building should the warrant fail: “With the COVID crisis creating an urgent need for homeless and housing services, and funding available to provide them, we are also exploring a plan to use the building for increased after-hours homeless response in Lower Grafton County”.
The library trustees felt it was important for the people of Ashland to know about future plans for this beautiful and historic building should the warrant be voted down. Again, we feel that a library would be the best use of the building so that the town could have pride of ownership and that the building could be used and enjoyed by all.
Mardean Badger
David Ruell
Alice Staples
Ashland Town Library Trustees
