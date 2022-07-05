To The Daily Sun,
I like to take my dog for a walk in Weeks Wood in Gilford, but sometimes I find it tricky for this 70-plus-year-old to cross busy Route 11A especially when cars are traveling faster than the 35 mph speed limit. I would like to give a big thank you to the Rakin’ It In Landscaping employees who were kind enough to take a moment out of their busy work schedule to stop their truck and make sure I was able to cross the road safely. Sometimes it is the small acts of kindness that make a person’s day.
Alexandra Lenfest
Belmont
