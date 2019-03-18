My dad was anti-Semitic and quite clear about how he felt. I grew up knowing exactly what that looked like. It was explicit. The issue at stake now is about implied anti-Semitism, and I’m just unwilling to agree with many of these “talking heads” about just what is and what isn’t.
Merriam-Webster defines the word “Semitic” as “relating to, or constituting a subfamily of the Afro-Asiatic language family that includes Hebrew, Aramaic, Arabic, and Amharic”, “of, relating to, or characteristic of the Semites,” and finally “Jewish.” Whereas the definition of anti-Semitic is “relating to or characterized by anti-Semitism: feeling or showing hostility toward or discrimination against Jews as a cultural, racial, or ethnic group.” The first known usage of this term came in 1854.
A few weeks ago, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota tweeted that support of Israel in Congress is driven by funding arranged by the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). AIPAC itself isn’t allowed to make direct political contributions, but acts as a clearinghouse to link candidates seeking funds with pro-Israel donors. During the 2016 presidential campaign season, AIPAC generated contributions of $212,927 for Hillary Clinton and $203,850 for Ted Cruz. Marco Rubio received $132,552 and Lindsey Graham $74,200. No surprise that all of those candidates pledged “full support” for Israel. If a Congressman strays from the AIPAC line of support, they lose their funding. In the March 22, 2016 issue of ‘Foreign Policy Journal’ the article titled ‘The Best Congress AIPAC Can Buy’ (https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2016/03/22/the-best-congress-aipac-can-buy/) talks clearly and specifically about all the varying politicos (from both sides of the aisle) that come to their annual conference. The article states, “From each of those speakers, AIPAC gains a public expression of high level support for Israel.” This is exactly where Rep. Omar gets the notion about a “dual loyalty” regarding many of these Representatives.
So when she tweeted that congressional support of Israel was “.. all about the Benjamins baby”, she was dead on. We see excessive monetary influence in Congress, be it from AIPAC, the NRA, Planned Parenthood, and any number of other lobbying groups. Neither Congress nor the Supreme Court seem predisposed to do ANYTHING about the glut of cash that makes its way through the Legislative Branch of our government. If I offer to support the favorite charity of a police officer in exchange for consideration of removing a traffic violation, that is called a “bribe.” Not in Congress. I discovered this weekend that our newly elected Chris Pappas took money from the pharmaceutical industry, and I’m unhappy about that. Congress must be the voice of the people they’re elected to represent and not special interests.
Numerous members of Congress complained that Rep. Omar’s comment was “anti-Semitic”; that it employed anti-Semitic “tropes and dog-whistles.” A “trope” is simply a term for a figure of speech. A “dogwhistle” is political messaging that employs “coded language” when used against a targeted subgroup. Many of my more liberal friends use these exact words to describe Omar’s tweet. Some of my Jewish friends agree with them, and other Jewish friends decidedly do not. If you declare that Israel has no right to exist, you’re rightfully labeled an anti-Semite. There are many who oppose that view, even within the Jewish community. Progressive Jewish writer Peter Beinart recently wrote that “Anti-Zionism is not inherently anti-Semitic.” (https://forward.com/opinion/420886/why-opposing-a-palestinian-state-is-the-equivalent-of-denying-israels). One of my acquaintances insists that only Jews get to decide what is anti-Semitic and what isn’t. That seems to lack a certain objectivity. If I complain about Catholic priests molesting young boys, am I anti-Catholic or am I against pedophilia? This is where frame of mind comes in.
The issue at stake is the government of Israel will not comply with international law regarding the treatment of Palestinians, including Palestinians living in Israel and those on the West Bank (where Israel continues to expand settlements in violation of UN resolution). Palestinians started the BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) Movement to encourage the global community to pressure the Israeli government in the same way that apartheid was targeted in South Africa. AIPAC is decidedly against BDS because of the economic impact to Israel — Rep. Omar is for it. BDS does not specifically state that it supports the right of the Jewish state to exist, whereas Rep. Omar does — along with a Palestinian State that is inherently part of the “two state solution.” So when a Muslim specifically calls out the Israeli government and a pro-Israeli PAC, she must therefore be anti-Semitic?
I think what we are seeing is more evidence of an anti-Muslim mindset because many Muslims are starting to take on a model of peaceful protest that takes the bite out of anti-Muslim rhetoric. Sure — we still see violence in the name of Islam just like we did against Islam just this past weekend in New Zealand. We still see Palestinians and Hamas attacking Israel. I cannot say whether that is anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, or simply a way to force global attention onto the issue. I’m not the person firing said rockets or mortars and neither are any of the readers of this paper.
We see a lot of religious bigotry in this world. Hindus fight Muslims in India and Pakistan. Shi’a Muslims fight Sunnis in Iran and Iraq. Bhuddists fight Muslims in Myanmar. The Catholics fought against everyone everywhere. This is the key reason why the United States was created with clear separation between religion and government — because religion is chaotic. This latest resolution in our own Congress makes the mistake of being biased and comes from people taking money to be that way. They should know better. So should we. I want my tax dollars to only go where people are treated humanely. Or else it is far better spent here in our country on OUR people.
(Alan Vervaeke is a veteran and father happily living in Gilford.)
Great job!😊
