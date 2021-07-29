To The Daily Sun,
Never let a crisis go to waste. And if the crisis isn't severe enough, we'll call you stupid for not paying attention to us. That's how the covid ninnies operate. So let's apply some logic and science to their panic. There is a disease out there which is non fatal 99.5% of the time, but there is a vaccine to prevent you from catching it. So I get the shot, good for me. Why would I give a darn if YOU get it or not? You're no threat to me, You can quarantine yourself until the cows come home if you want and mask yourself up until you choke, I'm no threat to you and you're no threat to me. Stop with the panic already.
Alan Moon
Tilton
(2) comments
Over 99% of Covid deaths are unvaccinated. Unvaccinated people are killing unvaccinated people. 97% of hospitaizations are unvaccinated. Of those 3% about 40% were immunosuppressed individuals. Unvaccinated people are also sickening the vaccinated. The vaccine isnt perfect but its maskless unvaccinated people that are dying.
Do the math, genius. The numbers of infections you're talking about is miniscule. Even the new Covid D only adds .08 percent more infections, a number that is impossible to verify. No one cares about your panic anymore, you're more likely to be struck by lightning in Alaska than to die from covid after you have been vaccinated. If any one doesn't want the shot, that is their free right to not participate! What are you, some kind of Communist?
