To The Daily Sun,
I write this letter to ask you to consider voting for Omer Ahern, Jr. for Grafton County Commissioner, District 3. While I moved out of Omer’s district last year, I am still able to attest to his devotion to his constituents in Grafton County. He believes deeply in giving back to the community as demonstrated through his philanthropic activities and participation in many New Hampshire charitable and service organizations.
Additionally, as a current Grafton County commissioner, Omer has worked hard to ensure that your tax dollars are put to their best and most efficient use. His years of experience in various positions within the State of New Hampshire give him the necessary experience to ensure that our Grafton County Nursing Home patients receive the best care possible. In addition, Omer has advocated for programs to further ensure that those individuals who are in the County Correctional Facility receive the proper education and training, which will enable them to become productive members of society.
If you vote for Omer, you will be assured to have someone who has the experience and compassion necessary to ensure Grafton County is well run.
Lee Ann Moulder
Center Harbor
