To The Daily Sun,
On Sept. 17, the teams of the 2021 Challenge held their very first Sweepstakes Social event on board the M/S Mount Washington dockside at Weirs Beach. The event was held to help teams raise funds for the Children’s Auction, with a goal of surpassing the $249,640 raised last year by the 2020 Challenge Teams.
Prizes of $15,000 were randomly awarded to 10 ticket purchasers, with a matching $15,000 going to the 2021 Challenge Team of their choice. In all, over $20,000 was raised for the Children’s Auction and in the spirit of Pub Mania, a lot of fun was had.
We write this to express our thanks and appreciation to the people and organizations who made this event such a great success.
First, we thank presenting sponsor Daniels Electric Corporation and the Milligan family for their complete support. They are an amazing local family running a successful, community-minded New Hampshire-based business.
Shaw’s and Mount Washington Cruises were major sponsors of the event, and we give a big SHOUT OUT to Jared Maraio and the staff of the M/S Mount Washington for being such great hosts for the event. The food and service was outstanding, and the setting was spectacular.
Our other key sponsors include Lakes Region HVAC, Gilford Home Center, Meredith Village Savings Bank, US Foods and Patrick’s Pub & Eatery. Jeff Lines of Holycow! Music Productions entertained us with a great acoustic set followed by some great DJ dance music.
A special thank you to committee member Holly Ruggieri, who printed 300 event shirts for the 300 ticket purchasers, and to our friends who helped setup and breakdown the event.
Lastly, we thank the team captains and all the people that support the 2021 Challenge teams on behalf of children and families in need here in the greater Lakes Region.
We can’t wait to have this party again next year!
Holly Ruggieri
Allan Beetle
Jennifer Beetle
Kate Flaherty
Anna Terry
Jennifer Kelly
2021 Challenge Committee
