People of Belknap County, the radical members of the Belknap County delegation and their Gunstock Area Commission henchmen caused the resignation of the entire Gunstock management team and commissioner Gary Kiedaisch. The next day, they had the sheriff walk them off the property. Gunstock is now closed.

Delegation members who elected the GAC who caused this carnage are Norm Silber, Mike Sylvia, Barbara Comtois, Glen Aldrich, Greg Hough, Dawn Johnson, Rich Littlefield, Paul Terry, Peter Varney, Harry Bean, Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Tom Ploszaj, and Ray Howard, who has moved out of district. They spurned far-better-qualified candidates, after Silber and Sylvia rejected two early offers of mediation, costing at least $30,000 more in unauthorized legal fees. Recall Sylvia’s all-telling comment, “I prefer the hammer.”

