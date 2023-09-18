Azzi

Robert Azzi

"I'm sure you would be welcomed if you returned to one of the Muslim hell hole countries. There is no white privilege and in fact it is whites who are under attack. Obama started all of this racial hatred and it is people like you who throw fuel on the fire. The Democrat Party is the party of racism, Jim Crow, slavery, the KKK and the party which has exterminated 23 million black children at their abortion clinics. Trump did more for all races in this country than any Democrat ever has. You have the mind of an Islamic terrorist."

The above quotation is the unexpurgated text of an email I received in response to a recent column. Written by someone whom I believe to be a New Hampshire resident, I am thankful they wrote it, thus further confirming to me not only how deeply embedded resentments and racism are in America but affirming that no part of America, no neighborhood from Sea to Shining Sea, is free of the ignorance and bigotry that has been woven into this nation's narrative for over 400 years.

Tags

