In light of the recent happenings in Laconia with hateful imagery scrawled onto picnic tables throughout the city, and the abhorrent letter sent to Clifton West Jr. that is circulating on Twitter right now, I want to take this time as a community-centered leader to share my feelings.

There is no place in our society for hate and those who have nothing better to do than live with vitriol and disgust in their hearts for the civility that keeps us centered.

