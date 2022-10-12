In light of the recent happenings in Laconia with hateful imagery scrawled onto picnic tables throughout the city, and the abhorrent letter sent to Clifton West Jr. that is circulating on Twitter right now, I want to take this time as a community-centered leader to share my feelings.
There is no place in our society for hate and those who have nothing better to do than live with vitriol and disgust in their hearts for the civility that keeps us centered.
White Supremacy groups like the KKK and the group who attacked Rep. Manny Espitia last year have been pushing their hate-filled message for decades in our country. What can we do about this?
From a free-will standpoint, absolutely nothing.
We can however take the time while our children are young to teach them that intolerance and hate for another doesn't make this life any easier or the promise of success any greater.
We can show our children through every action and interaction how easy it is to be tolerant of people with different lifestyle preferences and different skin colors.
We can be better people whether or not we are being a role model for the younger generation.
We can teach others that is OK to be different.
We can teach others about the promise love.
We can grab the hands of people of other ethnicities, genders, skin colors and tell them without blinking an eye that they are important, they are valid, they are an integral part of society and they are appreciated and wanted.
While we may not be able to stop the will of others, I stand with those affected in Laconia's Jewish community, every resident who believes in the power of love and understanding, as well as Clifton West Jr. and will do my part with my friends, family, neighbors and children to make sure that hate does not become normalized and encouraged in the city of Laconia or the state of New Hampshire.
•••
Richard Littlefield is the representative for District 5 in Laconia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.