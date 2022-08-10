The first day of each new school year typically marks an important milestone in a child’s development. But a set of even more important developmental milestones actually begin as young as 2 months of age. By then, for example, most babies should be able to make sounds other than crying and hold their head up when on their tummy.

By 6 months, most babies can roll from their tummy onto their back and reach to grab a toy they want. At a 1 year, they can pull themselves up to stand, walk holding furniture and play simple games with you like patty-cake.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.