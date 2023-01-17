With all the outstanding questions about who packed up then-Vice President Joe Biden's files in the Obama administration's final days, who unpacked them and why documents with classified markings were unlawfully removed in the process, one fact is pretty well established. Biden's testy response to a reporter's question about how such documents ended up next to his Corvette ("By the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage, OK? So it's not like it's sitting out in the street.") was God-awful. It may not have matched former President Donald Trump's idiocy about the COVID-19 pandemic ("Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light"), but it was bad.

While it remains a stretch to imagine that the departing vice president personally packed his papers, there are plenty of legitimate questions. They are questions, of course, to which the Biden White House generally can't respond publicly, for reasons that are also legitimate. It knows that the media is demanding answers to what happened when, who knew it and what the classified documents said, and that not providing them quickly subjects the president to withering criticism. That's the way that works.

