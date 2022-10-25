The tea leaves suggest that next month's midterms will fall somewhere between a Republican wavelet and a wave, with the GOP virtually certain to win control of the House and given a strong shot at taking the Senate. This will set off a tsunami of finger-pointing within Democratic circles, complete with the recriminations that are their extra-special specialty. Calls for President Joe Biden to stand down from reelection will dominate media coverage and may well force Biden, an enormously successful president in an enormously difficult time, to do just that.

Of course, even casual students of American history know that the "seesaw effect" is a fixture in our electoral tradition. In the 1982 midterms, thanks to a recession and then-President Ronald Reagan's consequent unpopularity, Democrats picked up 26 House seats. Two years later, Reagan demolished Democratic nominee Walter Mondale, taking 535 electoral votes and 59% of the popular vote.

