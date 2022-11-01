Though they spent much of the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, hiding in undisclosed locations and running for cover, most congressional Republicans have spent the past 22 months treating former President Donald Trump's attempted coup d'etat and his bloody insurrection at the Capitol as a nothingburger, too much ado about pretty much zero.

"Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures," said Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde about the unhinged mob that beat the daylights out of the Capitol Police in order to try to prevent electoral votes from being counted. "If you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit."

