Lost in the pre-holiday rush to send unprecedented criminal referrals of a former president to the Justice Department, overshadowed by the effort during a global conference in Montreal to make progress on climate change, eclipsed by the late-season struggle to determine football playoff spots, and missed in the end-of-session sprint to complete congressional business was an important marker in the culture wars on religion and race in America. Ulysses S. Grant is getting a battlefield promotion.

The 18th president has been dead for 137 years, his presidency ended in 1877, and his Civil War heroics ended more than a century and a half ago. But like much of American history, the final verdict on Grant has been a matter of debate for decades. A hero in the view of the Union, a merciless butcher in the view of the Confederacy, he was denigrated as a hopeless drunk, cast into history's dustbin as a clueless chief executive and maybe a corrupt one, then simply left by the scholarly wayside, regarded as just one of the bearded nonentities — mere placeholders in America's greatest place of honor — between Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

