WOODSTOCK — It's over. Donald Trump is the inevitable Republican presidential nominee. No, it's not. Trump is too flawed — and lately too nutty — to be the Republicans' standard-bearer.

It's over. Trump is whom the Republicans want. No, it's not. Deep in their hearts, Republicans want someone more youthful and more polite, less arch and less mean.

