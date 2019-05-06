It seems like many of our politicians are leading us, and our country, on a pathway to oblivion. Having lost an election they expected to win, they succumbed to a fit of petulance and simply refuse to accept reality. Included in that refusal is an insistence that they not be subject to rules they have enacted into law, although you are subject to them. They also refuse to accept anything that doesn’t agree with their desired result, and will continue their petulance until they get their way. A “time out” is definitely in order.
Let’s take a look at a few things that have occurred ...
• John Podesta, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s national campaign chairman, foolishly succumbed to a hacker’s phishing request for his computer password; which just happened to be: “password”. That led to the campaign server being hacked by any number of individuals or entities. Information gathered by the hacker(s) was published by Wikileaks. Strangely, the Democratic National Committee refused to let the FBI take the server to investigate the damage that may have been done, and by whom.
• Hackers attempted to break into the Republican National Committee’s server but were unsuccessful.
• Secretary Clinton appears to have violated laws and rules when she installed and used her private e-mail server for official State Department business. And, as we know, over 30,000 e-mails on that server went “missing”. It Is estimated that the server was hacked multiple times by various individuals and entities.
• Another number of the Clinton e-mails were discovered on the computer of Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former Congressman from New York, and former husband of Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin. Initially, FBI Director Comey stated there were hundreds of thousands of e-mails on the Weiner computer, including many classified State Department messages. However, over time, and because of his previous pre-emptive “exoneration” of Secretary Clinton, Comey kept adjusting downward the number of improper messages that had been uncovered.
• As early as 2014, the Obama administration knew of Russia’s attempts to hack into our election systems. In 2016, President Obama went on national television to state that no one could effectively impact our elections as our systems were not unified but very diverse, right down to the state and local levels. He did say he told President Putin to “stop it”. Other than that, perhaps because all the polls indicated Secretary Clinton would win by a landslide, the Obama administration did nothing to prevent any Russian interference.
• In March 2017, FBI Director Comey testified before the House of Representatives Select Intelligence Committee, that he was directed by the (Obama) Justice Department, in July of 2016, to investigate the Trump campaign for possible links between the Russian Government and the Trump campaign. Please note that the time the investigation started was over five months before the election took place. Director Comey did not indicate that the FBI was investigating any links between the Clinton campaign and the Russian Government. Curiously, the July 2016 date just happens to be the same time that the Clinton campaign and the Democrat National Committee (DNC) commissioned the infamous “Russian Dossier.” These activities begin to clearly show how the White House-Justice Department-FBI-the DNC and the Clinton campaign were acting in a coordinated, “weaponized” manner to prevent Donald J. Trump from being elected.
• In late 2017, Dept. of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz uncovered five months of missing e-mails between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. The messages showed an incredible bias against Donald Trump and gave an expansive look at how the FBI had been weaponized to deny him the election, or if that failed, to ensure his subsequent ouster.
• Information was also uncovered that showed a Department of Justice career prosecutor, Bruce Ohr, had been funneling the dossier information into the FBI, on behalf of his wife, Nellie Ohr, who worked for Fusion GPS, the liberal opposition research firm that hired Christopher Steele to create the infamous dossier. It is worth noting, also, that, in 2016, former president Barack Obama’s official campaign organization paid $972,000 dollars to Perkins Cole, the same law firm that funneled money to Fusion GPS, the firm behind the Steele dossier.
• We now have the “Mueller Report,” the almost two-year investigation that cost the taxpayers close to $35 million, that showed that President Trump and his campaign did not collude with Russia. It is worth noting that Robert Mueller’s team of attorneys did not include any Republicans, only Democrats, many of whom were contributors to the Clinton campaign.
Those items provide a glimpse on how our government has been corrupted in an effort to deny the people what they voted for. Now we are faced with our elected representatives on the Democrat side being totally unwilling to accept the facts. That is, in the 2016 election, the people voiced their opinion: They are tired of politicians on the left and right who only seek to retain their positions of power ... not to serve the needs of we, the people.
