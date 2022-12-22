This week, The New York Times released a long expose of the shortcomings of the United Kingdom's National Health Service. Long cherished as a crown jewel of left-wing governmental policy, the NHS has been plagued by massive resource shortcomings, requiring rationing of critical infrastructure and care. Now, citizens are waiting up to 12 hours for ambulances. "It's a near-crisis situation that experts say reveals a breakdown of the compact between Britons and their revered National Health Service," the Times reported, "that the government will provide responsible, efficient health care services, mostly free, across all income levels."

There can be only one excuse for such signal failure to serve the prosperity of your citizenry: the chimera of equality. This, in fact, is the clarion call of the left: that human beings sacrifice well-being and prosperity on behalf of the cult of equal distribution of resources. Klaus Schwab, head of the World Economic Forum, says as much in his book, "The Great Narrative": we should dispense with economic measures like gross domestic product (GDP) in favor of "what matters most: climate action, sustainability, inclusivity, global cooperation, health and well-being." In fact, says Schwab, "We might even find we can live with such a scenario quite happily!" The end goal will be ending "inequality and the unfairness that underpins it" by enshrining "universal provision of social assistance," which will require that governments "rewrite some of the rules of the game and permanently increase their roles."

