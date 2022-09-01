This week, President Joe Biden — in search of a new label to pin on his political opponents after the failure of his "ultra-MAGA" branding, which prompted peals of laughter rather than shudders of horror — landed on a new slur with which to tar those who don't support his agenda: they are, he said, semi-fascists. Speaking with a crowd of Democratic donors in Maryland, Biden reportedly said, "What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the — I'm going to say something — it's semi-fascism."

Now, Democratic politicians painting half of Americans as beneath contempt is old hat. Former President Barack Obama, of course, said that Americans who didn't support him in 2008 were merely bitter bigots, clinging to "guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren't like them." Hillary Clinton was more pithy: she called them a "basket of deplorables." So, "semi-fascist" shouldn't come as much of a shock.

