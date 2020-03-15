CONCORD – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ordered schools in the state closed for a week while districts prepare to teach classes remotely through April 3, a response to the spread of the Coronavirus, which has now infected at least 13 people in the Granite State.
School districts will be given a week to get remote learning systems in place, and when schools reopen on March 23, there will be two weeks of remote teaching through April 3, Sununu said in an afternoon press conference.
Laconia School Superintendent Steve Tucker, on a letter posted on the district's website, said schools will be closed Monday and probably beyond. He expected more information about the length of the closing to be available later today.
