New Hampshire has joined other states in an attempt to bring veterans into the workforce, both as employees and employers.
By proclamation of Gov. Chris Sununu, the state adopted “Hire a Veteran Day,” which takes place on Tuesday. The event will be incorporated into the National Hire a Veteran Day organization, which was created in 2017 and is considered an unofficial holiday, according to the state Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services.
The annual tribute will seek to boost “civilian employment for transitioning service members and veterans after their military service,” officials said in a statement. “It is an opportunity to highlight the unique leadership, work ethic, and character traits that veterans bring to the civilian workforce.”
“We encourage all New Hampshire employers to thoughtfully consider hiring veterans and bring to bear the unique qualities and experience they can bring as employees,” said Warren Perry, deputy adjutant general for the Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services. “We also invite them all to join the New Hampshire Veteran-Friendly Business Network and exploit opportunities to match talented and skilled veterans with positions in New Hampshire businesses.”
The U.S. Department of Labor estimates about 200,000 individuals leave military service and return home each year, and that 2,400 choose to live in New Hampshire.
Eighty-six percent of U.S. military jobs are not combat specialties, leaving plenty of room for veterans with skills that are useful in the civilian job market.
Veterans often choose to own their own businesses and, according to the National Survey of Military-Affiliated Entrepreneurs, as of 2019, the Granite State had more than 2,700 veterans who owned their own business that included paid employees. That equals more than 9% of all businesses in the state, or 17,600 workers. One-third of veterans find employment in the construction industry.
In 2020, the NH Veteran-Friendly Business Network was launched in order to recognize businesses, organizations, colleges, and schools in the state that positively impact the lives of NH services members, veterans and their families. The free program has more than 60 participating organizations, including the City of Concord, Merrimack County government, Pitco Frialator and R.S. Audley company.
Next Step Bionics and Prosthetics in Manchester is one of the state’s veteran-friendly businesses.
“At Next Step, we are proud of our designation as a NH Veteran-Friendly Business and believe it is important to eliminate barriers that veterans sometimes encounter in our society,” said Bryan Chowning, the company’s director of operations at Next Step Bionics and Prosthetics. “We recognize the unique skill set that many veterans possess, so throughout our 27-year history, Next Step has made a priority of employing and caring for those who have served our country.”
To learn more about the program or to apply, go to dmavs.NH.g ov/about-us/N.H.-veteran-friendly-businesses.
