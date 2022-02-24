“Obviously after six years of work, we’re just really excited to be at this stage where we can start to invite people to apply,” said Craig Welch, executive director of the Portsmouth Housing Authority. “I’ve been working on this for six years. It shouldn’t be this hard. We’ve got to find ways to incentivize more production."
Ruth Lewin Griffin Place is a 64-unit affordable housing development named after Griffin, a former New Hampshire executive councilor who also served in the state Senate and House.
The Portsmouth Housing Authority development will feature 48 one-bedroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom units, Welch said. The development offers “income adjusted rent” so people who work in Portsmouth can afford to live in the city, Welch said. The units will be available to people who meet income requirements.
To read more, visit seacoastonline.com/story/news/local/2022/02/24/portsmouth-nh-apartments-workforce-ruth-griffin-place-downtown/6892510001.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
