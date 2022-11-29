DURHAM — University of New Hampshire researchers are hopeful that a million-dollar grant investigating native fish and bird species in the Gulf of Maine may help explain how the ocean will respond to climate change.

The five-year project is funded in part by a recent grant from the Office of Naval Research and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Researchers will track the movements and diets of the cod and the common tern, important predator species off the coast of New Hampshire and southern Maine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.