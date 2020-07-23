When it comes to face masks as a means of slowing the spread of COVID-19, Keene may be just as divided as the rest of the country.
At least 50 people tuned in to Wednesday’s meeting of the City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, where councilors fielded three hours of comments regarding a proposed ordinance that would require the use of face masks in Keene. Opinions ranged from concerns that the ordinance would violate the rights of businesses and individuals to fears that not passing it would be a detriment to public health.
"Over half the country . . . has mask ordinances, all in the name of public safety," said Councilor Randy Filiault, who originally pitched the ordinance, that was later withdrawn, back in May. "We're not asking for anything new here; we can look at the other 25 to 30 states that now have mask ordinances in place and find out that they are effective and they can be enforced."
The discussion stems from a resolution approved at the City Council’s meeting last week that encourages people to wear masks in places where social distancing is difficult. The resolution had originally been pitched as an ordinance— a requirement — based on a similar law in Nashua. When Nashua's ordinance was upheld in court, Keene's was brought back to the table by Mayor George Hansel, who said several councilors had expressed interest in reviving it.
The City Council passed the nonbinding mask resolution last week before sending the proposed mask ordinance to the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee.
Much of the concern from committee members Wednesday was that the language of the ordinance lacks specificity. Councilors asked to have certain items clearly defined, such as what constitutes a proper mask, and what counts as a business, as well as to specify any potential exemptionsand clarify the consequences of violating the mandate.
“There is an ordinance for Nashua; I think Keene really needs to look at what Keene should have as an ordinance,” said Councilor Kate Bosley, the committee's chairwoman. “As a concept, I think that Nashua’s paved the road, but I think we need to be looking tonight at what the public has to say and what this committee feels are the appropriate framework to build the ordinance into.“
The committee voted unanimously to continue the discussion next week, giving City Attorney Thomas Mullins time to draft a new proposal that takes into account some of the issues raised during the meeting. Matters committee members discussed included whether the ordinance would extend to the outdoors, whether all businesses would be included, who would enforce the ordinance and what penalties would be involved.
