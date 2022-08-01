monkey pox

As of this week there were at least seven confirmed cases in the New Hampshire. More than 4,900 have been reported across the country. (Courtesy image/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

The federal government is sending an additional 1,140 doses of the monkeypox vaccine to New Hampshire, according to state health officials.

New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services expects the new doses to arrive in the next several weeks.

