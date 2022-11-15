The acute shortage of health care workers in NH prior to the pandemic has become a crisis in the wake of the Great Resignation. “We had seen a decline in licensed nursing assistants prior to the pandemic,” says Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the NH Health Care Association, a membership organization that supports health care and long-term care organizations. “Prior to the pandemic, we had a crisis. Now we have a catastrophe when it comes to finding workers.”

He, and others in the industry, say the greatest need is for licensed nursing assistants—LNAs—and medical assistants. These are often the entry level position for people entering the health care workforce, and they provide much of the hands-on care at hospitals or nursing homes.

