When executive councilors questioned the state’s choice of a buyer for the former Laconia State School campus last week, the governor and head of the Department of Administrative Services assured them her professional and financial qualifications had been widely vetted.

They said the state’s review committee that chose Robynne Alexander’s $21.5 million offer and massive $500 million redevelopment plan had the information needed to evaluate her qualifications and background. That background includes multiple tax liens; no comparably large projects; a lawsuit brought by an investor; and a Manchester project that’s three years behind schedule. (Alexander has paid her back taxes and the contractor’s $430,000 bill, according to Hillsborough County Registry of Deeds records.)

