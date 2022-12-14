There has been much coverage of the potential sale of the Laconia State School property recently. As one who has been involved in the many starts and stops over the past 11 years with this property, I would like to offer my perspective of events over the past year or so.

Legislation passed in 2021 allowed for the governor to sell the State School property with the approval of the Executive Council. The state, through the Department of Administrative Services, hired CBRE to market the property in the fall of 2021. CBRE began actively marketing the property in the spring of 2022. After engaging numerous inquiries, CBRE called for final and best offers to be submitted in the summer of 2022.

