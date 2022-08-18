BRATTLEBORO — After fleeing Afghanistan from the Taliban, a collective of artists has settled in Brattleboro, and they have taken to adorning the downtown area with temporary paintings to pay homage to murals destroyed in their home country.

According to a news release from the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC), one of the first things the Taliban did when it regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021 was whitewash murals that had been painted on bomb blast walls in the capital city of Kabul. The artists, members of a 50-person Afghan-led artist group called ArtLords, fled their country for safety.

