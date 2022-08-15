New Hampshire will receive more than $2 million in grant funding to address youth homelessness across the state thanks to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In a press release this week, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced new efforts to prevent and end youth homelessness.
The grant will be used in partnership with New Hampshire’s Youth Success Project, which is a board of young people in the state who have experienced homelessness before turning 25. The board supports youth advocacy on housing instability.
Nationwide, Continuum of Care programs enable a community wide commitment to ending homelessness in an area. In the Concord area, the Continuum of Care region is called the Balance of State, which includes all geographical areas outside of Manchester and Nashua.
The new funding will support the Coordinated Community Plan, an action plan to address homelessness, for the Balance of State Continuum of Care.
The Youth Success Project has already worked alongside the DHHS Bureau of Housing Support in creating the Coordinated Community Plan to include their perspective as previously homeless youth. This work began in the fall of 2021.
“It was empowering to be able to be a part of this process and have a voice in how the money will be spent to better the lives of youth facing housing instability,” said Maddison Lemay, a YSP leader, in a press release.
The funding will support the implementation of the plan, which includes project proposals like strengthening the Homelessness Management Information System to include specific data points about youth populations.
In addition to supporting the action plan, nonprofit organizations that provide housing services, like Waypoint and the Tri-County Community Action Partnership, among others, will receive also receive funding.
These organizations provide housing and assistance to youth experiencing homelessness and the new funding will further support the development and maintenance of service.
“Every youth in New Hampshire should have access to safe, stable housing and this is a tremendous step in the right direction,” said Lori Shibinette, the DHHS Commissioner. “This critical funding will allow us to continue our work with community partners and youth with lived experience to identify the barriers to securing housing for our youth, and implement plans in our communities that address them head-on.”
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.