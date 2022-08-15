sign

A sign on the bench outside the new winter shelter at the Homeless Resource Center on North Main Street in Concord on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (Geoff Forester/Concord Monitor photo)

New Hampshire will receive more than $2 million in grant funding to address youth homelessness across the state thanks to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In a press release this week, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced new efforts to prevent and end youth homelessness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.