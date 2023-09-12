Sherm Packard

House Speaker Sherman Packard leads an outdoor session of the New Hampshire House in 2021. (Dan Tuohy/NHPR photo)

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of medically frail Democratic lawmakers who have been unable to participate remotely in the New Hampshire House of Representatives since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case was first filed in 2021 by former House Minority Leader Renny Cushing, who argued House Speaker Sherman Packard, a Republican, was violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not allowing lawmakers to participate in hearings and vote remotely during the pandemic. They argued that a lack of accommodation for medically frail lawmakers forced them to “either place themselves or their families at an extreme risk of death, or they can forgo participation in democratic institutions.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.