CONWAY — The Conway Poker Room & Casino is appealing Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli’s denial of its proposal to turn the former Tiney’s Market at the Shurfine Plaza into a charitable gaming facility.

DegliAngeli told the selectboard in June he had written to the casino’s attorney, John Cronin of Cronin, Bisson & Zalinsky of Manchester, to say that he had approved the restaurant/sports pub with indoor amusements permit but denied the casino aspect of the zoning permit submitted May 31.

