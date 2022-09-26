Berlin Daily Sun

Starting this week, The Berlin Sun will be published once a week, with this week's edition coming out on Thursday. Since our first day of publication in 1994, The Berlin Sun has been printed at its sister's newspaper in Conway. That era has ended and the paper will now be printed in Portsmouth.

As one of the few remaining pressrooms in the state (even the Union Leader closed its pressroom), maintaining a pressroom has been increasingly difficult. And the tipping point for The Sun, a situation familiar to most employers, is a shortage of employees. Finding skilled press operators in the best of times is difficult. In today's labor market, it is nearly impossible.

