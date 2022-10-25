When New Hampshire voters head to the polls in just a couple of weeks, a good number will find themselves casting their ballot in an entirely new legislative district — even if they haven’t moved addresses since the last election.

The reason? Redistricting, the once-a-decade process in which the maps dividing the state into congressional and State House districts are redrawn. In theory, redistricting has a single goal: to account for changes in population every 10 years and ensure that the number of people in each political district remains relatively equal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.