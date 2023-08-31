LAKEPORT — Emma Teto is pinching herself. As president of the Lakeport Opera House she frequently travels around the eastern half of the country — “From Broadway to Bourbon Street,” as she said — to find the right kind of acts for the small, intimate stage. But sometimes, she gets the kinds of acts she can only dream of, and without even having to ask.

That’s the case with a show Friday, Sept. 1, when seven members of the triple-platinum country rock Zac Brown Band will take the stage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.