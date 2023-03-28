Parking garage

The ownership of the downtown parking garage is complex, as the land and commercial space under the parking garage are privately owned, while the city owns the second and third levels. (The Laconia Daily Sun file photo)

LACONIA — After a three-month period calling for expressions of interest on the future of the downtown parking garage, the city has received no responses.

Discussions about what to do with the garage have been bouncing around city government for years. Meanwhile, the cost to maintain and restore the structure have grown. A private option was a hoped-for relief for city leadership grappling with both their desire to fix an eyesore at the entrance to a revitalized Main Street and their discomfort to yoke taxpayers onto a now eight-figure project.

