NORTHFIELD — The Winnisquam Regional School Board is supporting an expansion to full-day kindergarten, saying it would have no impact on the school budget.

Superintendent Shannon Bartlett explained that providing full-day kindergarten classes would eliminate a requirement for the district to provide noontime transportation for those students. The district had budgeted for three noon buses but learned that four buses would be required, adding $20,000 to the anticipated cost this year.

