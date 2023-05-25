Elizabeth Baumgartner

Wingate Village resident Elizabeth Baumgartner surveys her garden one last time before dismantling it. In December, Wingate Village apartments property managers told residents their fences would be removed June 1. All items in each unit's small yards would need to be either stored in the basement or disposed of, as the fences would not be replaced. Baumgartner collected signatures from 88 out of 94 units in a petition against the decision. After being ignored by the property managers, the residents are taking the company to court. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Residents of Wingate Village will lose the fences behind their apartments and, they say, their dignity and privacy due to a decision by property managers. Residents of the Blueberry Lane complex received a letter in December from property manager Laura Blay that on June 1, all units would have the fences removed.

All items must be removed from your yards and either stored inside your apartment or disposed of,” the letter read, and stated three dumpsters would be delivered to the property to help residents with cleanup. "All residents are expected to comply with removing all items before June 1,” the letter continued.

