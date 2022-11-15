LACONIA — During election season, you may have heard of floterial or "float" house districts. Floterial districts exist to increase representation within smaller communities in the Statehouse, and are unique to the Granite State. But what are float districts, and how exactly do they work?

Essentially, floterial districts are multi-town house districts that float over other base House districts that already have at least one representative to the NH House. If a particular base district is just under the population threshold to gain an additional representative, the floterial district can group neighboring, lower population communities that wouldn't normally qualify for another representative to reach the threshold for an additional representative. This grants that base district on the population cusp with an additional representative, while simultaneously creating another representative for those smaller communities.

