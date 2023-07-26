LACONIA — Two new botanical businesses are will open downtown in the coming months. 

Rare houseplant boutique The Potting Shop is set to open in early August in the heart of downtown, where Pleasant Street merges into Main. Less than a block away, in a unit neighboring the Colonial Theatre, plant and home goods store Catchpenny, currently based in Alton, will put down roots in its second location this fall.

